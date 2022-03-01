Bret Jaspers
Bret Jaspers is a reporter for KERA. His stories have aired nationally on the BBC, NPR’s newsmagazines, and APM’s Marketplace. He collaborated on the series Cash Flows, which won a 2020 Sigma Delta Chi award for Radio Investigative Reporting. He's a member of Actors' Equity, the professional stage actors union.
-
It's primary day in Texas. Voters there will decide who to nominate for governor, attorney general and a host of other offices.
-
New voting maps in Texas are already facing legal challenges for discrimination, but that's just the start of how gerrymandering affects the nation's democracy.
-
COVID-19 vaccine mega-sites across the U.S. are closing down due to the drop in demand for the shot. Much of the hard work of getting people vaccinated will now fall on primary care providers.
-
-
An NPR investigation shows that black and Latino neighborhoods in four large Texas cities have fewer coronavirus testing sites, leaving communities blind to potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
-
After high turnout in the 2018 midterms gave Democrats big gains, several Republican-controlled states are considering changing the rules around voting in ways that might reduce future turnout.
-
After Democrats surged to new levels of success in Arizona last fall, Republican state lawmakers there have proposed new voting laws that could make casting a ballot there more complicated.
-
GOP Sen. Jeff Flake's retirement has set the stage for a showdown in Arizona. Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema are neck and neck, according to recent polls.
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace the late Sen. Jon McCain. One of Kyl's first orders of business will be to vote on a new Supreme Court justice.
-
Republican Debbie Lesko won by 5 points in a district near Phoenix that President Trump won by 21 percent. National Republicans spent about $1 million to defend the seat.