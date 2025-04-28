Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to reorganize the State Department

Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a plan to reorganize the State Department that would eliminate human-rights-focused bureaus and reduce U.S. staff. He says the plan would make the department more efficient. Critics say otherwise.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jessica Stern, who was the U.S. special envoy for the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons and is now co-founder and principal of the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice.

