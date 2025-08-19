State Department shifts focus to free speech for conservatives in Europe

Human rights activists are concerned about the way the Trump administration is changing the U.S. focus on some foreign policy issues.

In its latest country reports, the State Department has downplayed women’s and LGBTQ rights. The department is focusing more on free speech for conservatives in Europe.

As NPR’s Michele Kelemen reports, the State Department is also being reorganized to reflect this change in priorities.

