© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Authorities arrest suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

By Ryan Lucas
Published September 12, 2025 at 9:42 AM CDT
(L-R) Utah Department of Public Safety Beau Mason, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Sheriff Mike Smith and FBI director Kash Patel attend a press conference outside the Doterra Auditorium at Utah Valley University a day after youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk was shot during a public event in Orem, Utah, on September 12, 2025. The gunman who shot dead US right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk in a targeted killing remained at large Thursday but authorities said they have video images of the suspect and have recovered a "high-powered" rifle. Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Donald Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
(L-R) Utah Department of Public Safety Beau Mason, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Sheriff Mike Smith and FBI director Kash Patel attend a press conference outside the Doterra Auditorium at Utah Valley University a day after youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk was shot during a public event in Orem, Utah, on September 12, 2025. The gunman who shot dead US right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk in a targeted killing remained at large Thursday but authorities said they have video images of the suspect and have recovered a "high-powered" rifle. Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Donald Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials said Friday, bringing an end to a frantic manhunt for the gunman.

"We got him," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a news conference.

Cox identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson of Utah. He said one of Robinson's family members reached out to a friend, who contacted the Washington County sheriff's office on Thursday night with information that Robinson had confessed or implied that he was the gunman.

That information was relayed to authorities, and FBI director Kash Patel said Robinson was arrested at 10 p.m. local time Thursday night.

Kirk was fatally shot while speaking to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a massive search for the gunman.

After the shooting, the FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety released photos of the suspect, dressed in a black shirt and hat and carrying a black backpack, as well as video of him scampering across a roof on campus after the shooting and fleeing.

President Trump announced on Fox & Friends earlier Friday that authorities had a suspect in custody.

"I hope he's going to be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Politics | NPR News NPR National News NPR News
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas