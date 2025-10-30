The state of the pronatalist movement

As part of NPR’s look at declining birthrates, Here & Now takes a dive into the pronatalist movement, which claims to be rectifying what some of its members, including Elon Musk, describe dramatically as the likely collapse of civilization due to population decline.

Fueled by conservatives, conspiracy theorists and social media influencers, the movement now has ties to anti-feminism, misinformation and even eugenics.

Karen Guzzo is a sociologist and director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina. She joins host Robin Young to talk about the growing pronatalist movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR