Week in politics: Indiana rejects redistricting, health care in limbo and Trump mocks affordability

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Lisa Mullins invite Sahil Kapur of NBC News and the AP’s Darlene Superville to the Friday politics roundtable. They discuss

Indiana Republicans rejecting a White House push for new congressional maps, whether congressional moderates will broker a compromise agreement on healthcare reform before the end of the month, and how President Trump is talking about the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Politics | NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom