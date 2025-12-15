© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about David Sacks, Silicon Valley's AI guy in the White House

WBUR
Published December 15, 2025 at 11:15 AM CST

David Sacks is Silicon Valley’s guy in the White House. He’s long been an industry booster, but now he’s the Trump administration’s top advisor on tech and crypto policy. But in recent weeks, he’s been defending against conflict of interest questions and faced criticism over his drive to undo state artificial intelligence laws.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Politics | NPR News