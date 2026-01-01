What's next for Zohran Mamdani as he officially becomes New York's mayor?

New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office to Zohran Mamdani early Thursday morning, moments after the ball dropped in Times Square.

We get the latest on the democratic socialist’s agenda and how his politics may influence the Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Vox host Astead Herndon interviewed Mamdani days before his inauguration and joins host Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

