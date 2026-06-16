Israeli ambassador to U.S. says Israel is 'not going to withdraw from South Lebanon'

Updated June 16, 2026 at 9:58 AM CDT

Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel (Michael) Leiter, told Morning Edition that Israel does not plan to withdraw from southern Lebanon, reinforcing a position Israeli officials have already staked out and exposing a potential fault line in a U.S.-brokered agreement with Iran.

"We're not going to withdraw from South Lebanon, and the madmen of Tehran have no business poking their nose into this," Leiter said in an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Leiter's comments echoed remarks from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said this week that Israel would not retreat from Lebanon, Syria or Gaza "despite all the existing pressures and those that may yet come."

The position clashes with statements from Iranian officials, who have said Lebanon is part of a broader understanding reached with Washington. Iran's deputy foreign minister said the cessation of fighting would apply "on all fronts," including Lebanon.

Leiter rejected all of that interpretation, saying the Trump administration had been "crystal clear" that any agreement with Iran "has nothing to do with our withdrawal from South Lebanon."

The dispute is part of the uncertainty surrounding a proposed 60-day ceasefire that the Trump administration says could open the door to negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and other unresolved issues.

Asked about the humanitarian toll of Israel's offensive against Hezbollah — with roughly 3,700 Lebanese killed and about 1 million people driven from their homes, according to Lebanese health authorities — Leiter replied that "the people we've killed are Hezbollah terrorists." He then added, "We don't target civilians."

Leiter said any long-term agreement would have to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and could be verified "at any time, anywhere, under any circumstances."

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The digital version of this interview was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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