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House votes to effectively end the impeachment effort against Pete Hegseth

NPR | By Eric McDaniel
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:43 PM CST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes questions from reporters during a news conference at the Pentagon on Nov. 10, 2026.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes questions from reporters during a news conference at the Pentagon on Nov. 10, 2026.

The House has voted 211 to 204 to refer the articles of impeachment filed against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to committee, effectively killing the impeachment effort spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Tuesday's vote short circuits any potential floor vote on the articles of impeachment, and virtually guarantees the measure will not be taken up before the current session of Congress expires.

This post will be updated

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Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Eric McDaniel