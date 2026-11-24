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Today's top stories

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO yesterday, causing the company's stock to soar more than 30%. President Trump claimed credit for facilitating Huang's return. The CEO's comeback follows his resignation just two weeks earlier due to reports of extramarital affairs, including involvement with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of being a Chinese spy. Huang, a close ally of the president, had previously donated $25 million to the new White House ballroom and security complex. His return boosted Nvidia's stock and triggered a rally in the entire stock market, revealing that one man's comeback is worth about a trillion dollars. Some individuals advocating for diversity and inclusion in Silicon Valley argue that Huang's return signals that profit is the only priority.

Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe Jensen Huang is back atop NVIDIA after the board reinstated him as president, chief executive and board director. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," Huang said in a statement.

🎧 Trump's involvement in a private business decision is significant , NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First — even if it's typical for this administration to intervene in the economy. In a CNBC interview, the president said he was concerned that Chinese President Xi Jinping might lure Huang to China to enhance their chip business. Despite mixed economic indicators, Trump frequently highlights stock market performance, noting that Huang reinstatement not only boosted Nvidia's stock but could also uplift the entire market after a tough week.

, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells — even if it's typical for this administration to intervene in the economy. In a CNBC interview, the president said he was concerned that Chinese President Xi Jinping might lure Huang to China to enhance their chip business. Despite mixed economic indicators, Trump frequently highlights stock market performance, noting that Huang reinstatement not only boosted Nvidia's stock but could also uplift the entire market after a tough week. 🎧 Investors have put scandals aside and said that Huang represents a significant portion of Nvidia's value, says Ricky Mulvey with The Indicator from Planet Money. The stock trades at about 10 times forward earnings, indicating investors expect to pay for 10 years of future profits now. Investors are paying more for other chipmakers, implying they have more expected future growth, Mulvey says. Despite Nvidia's recent sales doubling over the past year, its investors aren't anticipating much growth ahead.

Ukraine recently sank a Russian warship in Libya, while Russian missiles struck Poland. There has been no comment from the Kremlin on the strikes. Depending on perspective, Russia's war in Ukraine appears to be either escalating or de-escalating. This month, the Trump administration said it is making progress towards a negotiated peace. However, fighting has expanded into Eastern and Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

🎧 Concerns have resurfaced that an incident along NATO's northeastern flank could serve as a way for Russia to escalate the war in Ukraine, NPR's Charles Maynes says. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed claims that Russia is seeking direct confrontation with NATO. Recent bomb threats, cyber attacks and sabotage have raised suspicions among some in Europe that Russia's security services may be involved, Maynes says. He adds that it appears to be Russia's goal to undermine NATO's core principle of collective security, where an attack on one member is an attack on all.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., has announced his resignation from Congress following a bipartisan investigation that found "substantial evidence" of his alleged sexual misconduct toward a House staffer. The House Ethics Committee determined that Gomez violated House rules by "making unwelcome sexual advances" and disregarding the power imbalance in his relationship with staff. The report says his actions could amount to criminal sexual assault. Gomez, who has represented parts of Los Angeles since 2017, lost his reelection bid this fall to Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres. Gomez says he has strong disagreements with the report and its conclusions.

Today's listen

Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images Maryana Cavalcanti do Nascimento de Oliveira plays timpani (kettledrums) at the Baccarelli Institute in Heliopolis amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on July 8, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Move over, violins and pianos. The Seattle Symphony is giving the timpani its moment in the spotlight with a world premiere concerto. Principal timpanist Eric Schweikert, who says he is drawn to the back-of-the-classroom vibe in the orchestra, is stepping up to showcase the versatility of the percussion instrument. The piece offers listeners a look at the timpani's range, including rumbling rolls produced with clever mallet work to imitate the effect of a long note. While Schweikert promises to deliver plenty of the wild, Muppets-style Animal energy audiences crave, he's also ready to keep his fellow musicians on their toes — and show the crowd that kettle drums can sing, too.

Life advice

Aleksei Morozov/Getty Images / Holiday travel can be stressful. Make a plan for potential flight disruptions with these tips.

Traveling by air for the holidays? AAA forecasts that nearly 6 million travelers will be flying this Thanksgiving, making it essential to know how to handle flight cancellations or delays. Travel experts have shared tips with Life Kit to make the rebooking process easier and ensure you won't miss your holiday celebrations.

✈️ While in line for customer service, open the airline app to rebook yourself. This speeds up the process, which can make a big difference when hundreds of other passengers may be in the same situation.

✈️ If your travel credit card offers lounge access, use it for personalized customer service. If you lack access, consider buying an on-site day pass.

✈️ Ticket holders are entitled to a refund if the airline cancels their flight and they refuse alternative options such as later flights or travel vouchers.

✈️ Choose the early-morning flight when rebooking. It's your best chance to avoid delays or cancellations. First flights out have a lower risk of waiting for an incoming aircraft, since the aircraft is likely to have been at the airport overnight.

Are you traveling with a baby or toddler this holiday season? Here is what you should pack. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Sesame Workshop / The new season of Sesame Street focuses on kindness.

Parents of young children say they're worried about a perceived decline in kindness and they now value empathy over manners and compassion over confidence, according to a Sesame Workshop survey. A near-record number of travelers are set to hit the roads this Thanksgiving week. They'll face higher costs due to elevated fuel prices. Has a political or social issue damaged an important relationship for you? If you're thinking about repairing it this holiday season, NPR wants to hear your story.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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