A federal judge has blocked President Trump and his administration from taking action to challenge the ABC television network's broadcast licenses, finding it to be an unconstitutional punishment for satire, commentary and news coverage that Trump doesn't like.

In her preliminary injunction filed Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Loren AliKhan found that the federal agency's early reviews represented retaliation for speech the Trump administration resented.

Such perceived offenses included late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's jabs at the president, the critical remarks of hosts on the chat show The View, and the moderation of a presidential debate in September 2024.

ABC and its corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co., serve six of the 10 largest markets in the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, and Houston. They contribute significantly to the network's bottom line.

"Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty Plaintiffs face -- loss of their broadcast licenses -- the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness," Judge AliKhan wrote.

She rejected the Trump administration's motion to dismiss the lawsuit from ABC and Disney challenging the review of the local licenses. Usually the licenses last eight years and are up for review on a staggered basis. They are rarely taken away.

In her ruling, AliKhan relied heavily on public statements and social media postings in which Trump attacked ABC and Disney, as well as posts by Trump's pick as the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr.

"What started in 2020 as questions about how ABC 'can keep getting a license' if it 'report[s] fake news,' ... has crescendoed into repeated calls for the Commission to strip ABC's broadcast licenses for their editorial decisions," she wrote. "The court counts eleven such calls made by President Trump over the past two years -- the most recent being in July 2026."

And the judge cited the administration's "tangible steps toward enforcing President Trump and Commissioner Carr's repeated threats to strip the Plaintiff Stations of their licenses."

"Chairman Carr has taken President Trump's rhetoric as his marching orders," Judge AliKhan wrote.

Carr did not respond to NPR's request for comment Wednesday evening.

ABC hailed the ruling in a statement as "an important victory for the First Amendment."

Among the targets of ire from Trump and Carr was ABC's decision not to broadcast Trump's July 2026 Oval Office address on its television network. ABC's legal team said the network streamed it on its digital news service, but would not have done so absent the political pressure from the FCC.

It is one of several examples of newsroom decisions made under duress, the network's lawyers said in court. Kimmel's interview with then-Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico of Texas was uploaded to YouTube instead of being aired on ABC's late night television show. (Talarico won election to the U.S. Senate earlier this month.) And The View stopped hosting candidates for political office in 2026 in the months ahead of the fall elections.

Judge AliKhan rejected arguments from the FCC that the court could not take action because it has not yet rejected the license renewals. The very act of premature review for retaliatory reasons is unconstitutional and unlawful – and hard to reverse, she wrote.

"For nearly two years, the agency has weaponized its licensing authority to retaliate against broadcasters for exercising their right to free expression, and now a federal court has stepped in to put a check on that conduct," said Anna M. Gomez, the lone Democratic commissioner on the FCC. "Every broadcaster facing this pressure should take note and choose courage over capitulation because, as I've said from the beginning, the First Amendment is on their side."

This ruling comes six weeks after a parallel ruling in a case brought by CNN, MS NOW and Politico against the Trump administration for restricting access. Officials barred journalists from the three news outlets from the White House after Trump lambasted them for "purposefully negative" news coverage.

In that case, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary injunction, writing, "It is not hard to conclude that President Trump likely banned Plaintiffs from the White House because he believes that their reporting is generally inaccurate and biased against him." That, he wrote, represents a form of unlawful retaliation. The administration is appealing. And despite the ruling, the White House continues to limit the three news outlets' access to the president.

Disney's shift in strategy

In December 2024, just a few weeks before Trump became president for the second time, Disney agreed to settle a lawsuit Trump had brought against ABC News by paying $16 million, including legal fees. Many outside legal experts believed Disney would have had the upper hand if it had stuck it out in court.

Now under new leadership, Disney has drawn the line at what it contends is a threat to its broadcast licenses — and profits — over its editorial independence.

"We're very principled on this," Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro told CNBC in August, just days before the company filed its lawsuit. "We're going to stand up to what we believe is journalistic integrity, and we're not going to be told how to run that side of our business." D'Amaro became chief executive in March.

The FCC had already kicked off an investigation of Disney's diversity practices when it announced the review.

Carr, the agency's chief, has said it initiated the review of Disney's broadcast licenses over concerns that the company engaged in racial discrimination through its diversity, equity and inclusion actions.

"Obviously, the Disney lawsuit is without merit," Carr told NPR in August. "From our perspective, we're going to continue to follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead."

Judge AliKhan wrote in her order that Disney had been responsive to every query that the FCC had made in the diversity investigation. Carr said in a statement to a congresswoman that he found the responses to be "deficient, nonresponsive, and disingenuous."

The FCC generally reviews broadcast licenses once every eight years. The decision to examine Disney's licenses now is remarkable in two ways: Reviews of a company's licenses are usually staggered, rather than all at once. Additionally, some of Disney's licenses are not due for renewal for another several years. It is considered an essentially unprecedented act for the FCC to take.

Justice Department lawyers conceded the FCC had other ways to investigate DEI

In a court hearing in October, Disney's legal team argued it was suffering irreparable harm to its First Amendment freedoms as a result of the swift move to review the licenses.

Lead Disney attorney Beth Wilkinson compared the reviews to a "guillotine blade" hanging above the company, ready to fall at any moment. (Judge AliKhan thanked her for not comparing it to the Sword of Damocles of Greek legend.)

U.S. Justice Department attorney Dimitar Georgiev-Remmel shrugged off that claim. But his arguments led to a series of telling and dramatic exchanges with the judge.

Georgiev-Remmel contended that the review was a useful "tool" the FCC was deploying to secure more complete information for the diversity investigation. He said the agency was having trouble eliciting necessary information from Disney.

Disney's Wilkinson seized on the claim, asserting it proved that the license review was unnecessary. And she noted that the FCC only informed Disney that it was dissatisfied with the information the company had provided about its diversity practices 17 days after the reviews had been announced. That gave the company little time to stave off the nearly unprecedented process by fulfilling the requests.

Judge AliKhan asked Georgiev-Remmel what other tools the agency had at its disposal to get that information.

The Justice Department trial lawyers representing the FCC appeared to be caught off guard. Georgiev-Remmel initially said he wasn't sure.

Some minutes later, after conferring with colleagues, Georgiev-Remmel said the FCC could have subpoenaed the information, fined Disney, or taken other measures. But he said the agency could decide to set the reviews aside should Disney provide sufficient information.

The judge appeared immediately skeptical that the instant license reviews were a necessary or even reasonable step to achieve that.

A second judicial rebuke

In both Disney's lawsuit against the FCC and CNN, MS NOW and Politico's suit against the White House, the media companies argued that the Trump administration had violated their constitutional rights of free speech and due process. The Justice Department argued other priorities and prerogatives were in play: national security in one, the need to pursue an investigation into diversity practices in the other.

And in both, the judges expressed incredulity or skepticism that the Trump administration had acted in good faith.

As in matters beyond the realm of media, the Trump administration is pressing to expand its authority and powers. The White House access case would effectively require a reversal of decades of precedent on closely related cases.

In the case of ABC, the Trump administration wants the ability to trip up broadcasters who put things on the air that offend the president – simply because that technology falls under government regulation.

Even during all this litigation, the Justice Department initiated an anti-trust investigation into the five networks – including ABC and CNN – that make up the White House video pool sharing footage and duties to other outlets. The networks have been collaborating since their inception.

What caught the attention of the administration? The fact that the networks consulted before deciding not to substitute another channel in for CNN -- on the increasing number of days the president's aides blocked it from serving as the pool representative covering Trump's public appearances in small spaces that cannot accommodate the large contingent of reporters that cover the White House.

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