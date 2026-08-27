Arts Agenda: 901 Day celebration

Friday, August 28 | 901 Weekend Kickoff



— Creative Mixer at the Halloran Centre | 5:00 - 7:00 PM

"A place where artists, makers, and community members can meet up and get inspired."



— Trolley Night Kickoff Concert at the National Civil Rights Museum | 7:00 - 10:00 PM

"A full lineup of Memphis performers, including DJs, singers, and bands, plus fun activities like Shell on Wheels."



Sunday, August 30 | 901 on Beale



— Ida B. Wells Music + More Stage

"Featuring Play Your Park, Black Cream, Doll McCoy, John Williams A440 Band, Marcella Simien, Memphis Grizzlies appearances, and a special Headlining Set to close the evening."



— The Spark at Handy Park

"Showcasing gospel, youth arts, local dance companies, Memphis Grizzlies activations, Da M-Town Band, and performances from groups including Ballet Memphis and Angel Street Ministries."



— Fresh Vibes at New Daisy Theatre

"Featuring films, behind-the-scenes conversations about music in film, teen programming with Play Your Park, Memphis Jookin showcases, and more."



— The Big We's Community Sing | 3:00 PM

"We’ll be returning to Handy Park to activate Memphis through Community Sing, with returning guests Dr. Jason Clark of the Tennessee Mass Choir and Emmy-nominated singer and songwriter Markevius Faulkner."