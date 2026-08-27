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Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: 901 Day celebration

By Elizabeth Rouse,
Nick Newsom
Published August 27, 2026 at 8:07 AM CDT
Opening Reception for The Third Hand Group Exhibition
at UrbanArt Commission | Friday, August 28 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"This group show examines creativity and its relationship to identity through figurative representation. These relationships are explored by 12 artists through paintings, drawings, ceramics, and installation. Conversations and dialogue between practices are fostered through pairings and groupings in installation."
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MICHAEL: A JussPlay LIVE Experience!
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, August 28 | 7:30 PM
"MICHAEL: A JussPlay LIVE Experience takes audiences on a musical journey through Michael’s groundbreaking solo albums — Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Performed by a live band, the show reimagines the timeless records that transformed Michael Jackson from a superstar into a cultural phenomenon."
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901 Day
Friday, August 28 | 901 Weekend Kickoff

— Creative Mixer at the Halloran Centre | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
"A place where artists, makers, and community members can meet up and get inspired."

— Trolley Night Kickoff Concert at the National Civil Rights Museum | 7:00 - 10:00 PM
"A full lineup of Memphis performers, including DJs, singers, and bands, plus fun activities like Shell on Wheels."

Sunday, August 30 | 901 on Beale

Ida B. Wells Music + More Stage
"Featuring Play Your Park, Black Cream, Doll McCoy, John Williams A440 Band, Marcella Simien, Memphis Grizzlies appearances, and a special Headlining Set to close the evening."

The Spark at Handy Park
"Showcasing gospel, youth arts, local dance companies, Memphis Grizzlies activations, Da M-Town Band, and performances from groups including Ballet Memphis and Angel Street Ministries."

Fresh Vibes at New Daisy Theatre
"Featuring films, behind-the-scenes conversations about music in film, teen programming with Play Your Park, Memphis Jookin showcases, and more."

The Big We's Community Sing | 3:00 PM
"We’ll be returning to Handy Park to activate Memphis through Community Sing, with returning guests Dr. Jason Clark of the Tennessee Mass Choir and Emmy-nominated singer and songwriter Markevius Faulkner."
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42nd Ostrander Theatre Awards
at the University of Memphis Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, August 30 | 6:00 PM
"Celebrate with us at the 42nd Ostrander Awards, honoring the best in the local theatre in the 2025-2026 season."
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Arts Agenda Local Events
Elizabeth Rouse
President and Chief Executive Officer of ARTSmemphis
See stories by Elizabeth Rouse
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom