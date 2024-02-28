A Mississippi retelling of Homer’s "Iliad"; Board the Night Train

Iliumpta by Michael “Birdcap” Roy at Crosstown Arts

On view through April 28

A Bite of Memphis at TheatreWorks at The Evergreen

Friday, March 1 | 7:30 PM

On stage through March 3

Soulsville Foundation "Night Train" Gala at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Saturday, March 2 | 7:00 PM

Listen to the Checking on the Arts interview with Soulsville Marketing Director Jayne Clark about this exciting fundraising opportunity and the important work that it supports.

Awadagin Pratt: Black in America at University of Memphis, Harris Hall

Sunday, March 3 | 3:00 PM

Listen to the Checking on the Arts episode with IRIS Orchestra conductor Andrew Grams about this weekend of inspired performance and thought-provoking film.

Awadagin Pratt's latest album was on NPR's 10 Best Classical Albums of 2023.

