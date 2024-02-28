© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
A Mississippi retelling of Homer’s "Iliad"; Board the Night Train

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:34 PM CST

Appreciate the visual artists and storytelling this weekend.

Iliumpta by Michael “Birdcap” Roy at Crosstown Arts
On view through April 28
Learn More

A Bite of Memphis at TheatreWorks at The Evergreen
Friday, March 1 | 7:30 PM
On stage through March 3
Learn More

Soulsville Foundation "Night Train" Gala at Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Saturday, March 2 | 7:00 PM
Learn More

Listen to the Checking on the Arts interview with Soulsville Marketing Director Jayne Clark about this exciting fundraising opportunity and the important work that it supports.

Awadagin Pratt: Black in America at University of Memphis, Harris Hall
Sunday, March 3 | 3:00 PM
Learn More

Listen to the Checking on the Arts episode with IRIS Orchestra conductor Andrew Grams about this weekend of inspired performance and thought-provoking film.

Awadagin Pratt's latest album was on NPR's 10 Best Classical Albums of 2023.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

