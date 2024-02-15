Pianist Awadagin Pratt Joins IRIS Orchestra for Two Nights Only
The IRIS Collective season continues on March 2nd and 3rd with pianist Awadagin Pratt joining the IRIS Orchestra on Saturday night at GPAC for a program featuring Montgomery, Bach and Schubert, and a screening of the film Awadagin Pratt: Black in American as well as a performance on Sunday afternoon in Harris Hall at the University of Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with conductor Andrew Grams about this weekend of inspired performance and thought-provoking film.