Checking on the Arts
Pianist Awadagin Pratt Joins IRIS Orchestra for Two Nights Only

Published February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
@iriscollectivememphis

The IRIS Collective season continues on March 2nd and 3rd with pianist Awadagin Pratt joining the IRIS Orchestra on Saturday night at GPAC for a program featuring Montgomery, Bach and Schubert, and a screening of the film Awadagin Pratt: Black in American as well as a performance on Sunday afternoon in Harris Hall at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with conductor Andrew Grams about this weekend of inspired performance and thought-provoking film.

