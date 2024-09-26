Arts Agenda: Adventures with William Shakespeare; Opera goes to Broadway

Sounds of Memphis: Cremaine Booker presented by Iris Collective at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, September 26 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Cremaine Booker, also known as "That Cello Guy," is a dynamic and innovative cellist renowned for his genre-blending performances."

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Ceremony at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Friday, September 27 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Honoring legendary icons and celebrating the music that changed the planet through one music-packed concert."

Shout-Out Shakespeare Series on Tabor Stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Sunday, September 29 | 3:00 PM | Details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, about this year's play.

"This 90-minute, madcap romp is one of Shakespeare’s ever-popular adventures for all ages. Mistaken identities (two sets of twins!) and extraordinary misunderstandings could explode into violence, but Shakespeare’s comedies always end with marriage and compassion."

Orion Free Concert Series ft. Opera Memphis at Overton Park Shell

Sunday, September 29 | 7:00 - 9:00 PM | Details

"Opera Goes to Broadway returns featuring pieces from your favorite Broadway shows sung by your favorite Opera Memphis artists."

