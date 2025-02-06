Arts Agenda: Reimagining classical music in Memphis

Harmonic Horizons: A Flute and Guitar Journey presented by Iris Collective at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, February 6 | 6:00 PM | Details

"Iris Collective presents a concert that reimagines classical music in the Memphis Brooks Museum contemporary gallery. Featuring the captivating sounds of flute and guitar, this performance by the talented duo Elise Blatchford (flute) and Patrick Sutton (guitar) promises to be both delightfully entertaining and thought-provoking."

Folk Alliance International Preview Party at Memphis Art Salon

Thursday, February 6 | PM | Details

"Join Memphis Export Memphis for their first Preview Party of 2025 and help send off Memphis artists to Folk Alliance International in Montreal, Quebec! Enjoy performances by all three of our official FAI showcasing artists - Rachel Maxann, Marcella Simien and Savannah Brister - and as always, it's FREE to attend and take in the performances!"

Skeleton Crew at The Circuit Playhouse

On stage through February 16 | Details

"Skeleton Crew, a part of Dominique Morisseau's Detroit trilogy, delves into the power dynamics of workers amid tension and uncertainty as the Great Recession looms over a Detroit auto stamping plant."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Marc Gill, a Playhouse on the Square resident company member, who plays the role of Reggie.

Create Your Own Yard Heart at Carpenter Art Garden

Saturday, February 8 | 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Event Details

"For just $20, you’ll get your own yard heart and access to all the materials you need to paint and personalize it onsite. It’s the perfect way to unleash your creativity, connect with others, and bring some love to your yard."

Blind Boys of Alabama at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 8 | 8:00 PM | Details

"The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group has helped to define those traditions in the 20th century and has almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st."

