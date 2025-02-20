Arts Agenda: Weekend events to celebrate Black History Month

Happy Hour at the Brooks: South Memphis Jeff at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, February 20 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"This special set promises a seamless fusion of art and sound, set against the stunning backdrop of MBMA’s galleries. A visionary in the music industry and Assistant Professor of Music Business at the University of Memphis, Jeff Cohran, also known as South Memphis Jeff, continues to celebrate and shape Memphis’s vibrant creative culture."

Ballet Memphis Presents Winter Mix at Playhouse on the Square

Friday, February 21 - Sunday, February 23 | Details

"Season 38 features rising Filipino-American choreographer Durante Verzola in his first commission for Ballet Memphis, and the newest installment of Ballet Memphis’ American Music Project choreographed by company artist Emilia Sandoval. The finale will revive Trey McIntyre’s The Barramundi, a powerful piece about life’s cycles and dualities, danced to Seu Jorge’s interpretations of popular David Bowie songs."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon and company member and choreographer Emilia Sandoval.

Brunch and Brushes at UrbanArt Commission

Saturday, February 22 | 11:00 AM | Details

"A special Black History Month Edition of Brunch and Brushes — an inspiring and creative brunch experience celebrating Black inventors who have shaped history. This event is perfect for families, art enthusiasts, and history lovers alike."

Black History Symposium Series at Hattiloo Theatre

Saturday, February 22 | 9:30 AM | Event Details

"This year, Hattiloo dives deep into the complex and multifaceted journey of the Black community within the evolving landscape of equity, diversity, and inclusion."

All Men Sing: An American Voice at First Baptist Church Memphis

Saturday, February 22 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us for a celebratory concert featuring the Memphis Men’s Chorale, the Memphis Wind Symphony, and the Cordova High Men’s Chorus. This program will showcase the finest in men’s singing and will include performers from Raleigh-Egypt High School, Soulsville Charter School, and Germantown High School. Memphis ChoralArt's own Grammy Award winning Adrian Maclin will be conducting the Memphis Men's Chorale."

DISCOVERING PAINTING…….. it's never too late!!!! Exhibition by Bob McCabe at Memphis Botanic Garden

Opening Reception: Sunday, February 23 | 2:00 - 4:00 PM

On view through March 31 | Details

"I found myself retired in Nashville, Tennessee, and as I was approaching my 75th birthday, in 2016, I decided to take an ‘Introduction to Watercolor Painting’ class at the Watkins Art Institute. Well, I guess the result of that was what they call an epiphany.

I became obsessed with learning how to paint and for the last eight years I have been ‘thrashing’ about exploring watercolor, then acrylic, and most recently oil painting."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.