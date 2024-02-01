Memphis Symphony Orchestra celebrates the "Rhapsody in Blue" Centennial
2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the premier of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, one of the most beloved American classical works of all time. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Rhapsody's centennial with two concerts in the Classic Accents series, Friday February 2nd at 6:30 pm at Crosstown Theatre, and Sunday February 4th at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Assistant Conductor Kyle Dickson about Gershwin's iconic work, which features guest pianist Zhu Wang, as well as works by William Grant Still and Kurt Weill also featured on the program. RHAPSODY IN BLUE 100TH ANNIVERSARY — Memphis Symphony Orchestra