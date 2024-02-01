© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Memphis Symphony Orchestra celebrates the "Rhapsody in Blue" Centennial

Published February 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST

2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the premier of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, one of the most beloved American classical works of all time. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Rhapsody's centennial with two concerts in the Classic Accents series, Friday February 2nd at 6:30 pm at Crosstown Theatre, and Sunday February 4th at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Assistant Conductor Kyle Dickson about Gershwin's iconic work, which features guest pianist Zhu Wang, as well as works by William Grant Still and Kurt Weill also featured on the program. RHAPSODY IN BLUE 100TH ANNIVERSARY — Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Checking on the Arts