2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the premier of George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, one of the most beloved American classical works of all time. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Rhapsody's centennial with two concerts in the Classic Accents series, Friday February 2nd at 6:30 pm at Crosstown Theatre, and Sunday February 4th at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

