Opera Memphis Season 2025-26 Launch

Darel Snodgrass interviewed Ned Canty, General Director of Opera Memphis, about their upcoming season, which begins with "30 Days of Opera," a month-long series of free performances taking place every day in September across the region.

The season's exciting lineup features several noteworthy productions, including "I Hear America Singing," which includes two new short operas; "LaZer Divas vs. The Sky Pirates of Destiny"; "The Barber of Seville"; and the world premiere of "Pretty Little Room," with a libretto by Jerre Dye and music by Robert Patterson.

Additionally scheduled are mezzo-soprano "Jamie Barton in Recital," the "Verdi's Requiem" with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (also featuring Barton), and "Sweeney Todd" in collaboration with Playhouse on the Square.

30 Days of Opera:

Date: Monday, September 1 — Tuesday, September 30 (times vary)

Location: Opera Memphis (216 Cooper St)

Learn More >

I Hear America Singing:

Date: Saturday, October 18

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Crosstown Arts Theatre (1350 Concourse Ave)

LaZer Divas vs. The Sky Pirates of Destiny:

Date: Saturday, November 15

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: AutoZone Sharpe Planetarium at Memphis Museum of Science & History (3050 Central Ave)

The Barber of Seville:

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026 — Saturday, January 24, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)

Pretty Little Room:

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Crosstown Arts Theatre (1350 Concourse Ave)

Verdi's Requiem:

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 N Main St)

Jamie Barton in Recital:

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: TBA

Sweeney Todd:

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026 — Sunday, July 12, 2026 (times vary)

Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 Cooper St)

Get season tickets here >