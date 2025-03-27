The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)’s Paul and Linnea Classic Accents Series continues Friday, March 28, at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday, March 30, at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center with The British Isles —Mendelssohn "Scottish" and Danny Boy.

Darel Snodgrass talks with guest conductor Eckart Preu about the latest in this series, which features music inspired by or composed by English composers. The series also spotlights the Violin Concerto by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with guest violinist Hannah White.

Performances Details:

Crosstown Theatre

Date: Friday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Date: Sunday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: The University of Memphis (3800 Central Ave)

