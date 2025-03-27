© 2025 WKNO FM
The British Isles — Mendelssohn "Scottish" and Danny Boy

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 27, 2025 at 8:07 AM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)’s Paul and Linnea Classic Accents Series continues Friday, March 28, at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday, March 30, at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center with The British Isles —Mendelssohn "Scottish" and Danny Boy.

Darel Snodgrass talks with guest conductor Eckart Preu about the latest in this series, which features music inspired by or composed by English composers. The series also spotlights the Violin Concerto by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with guest violinist Hannah White.

Performances Details:

Crosstown Theatre
Date: Friday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more about tickets >

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Date: Sunday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Location: The University of Memphis (3800 Central Ave)
Learn more about tickets >

