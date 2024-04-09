The Creation | The Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents concert series continues Friday, April 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday, April 14th at First Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. with Joseph Haydn's oratorio The Creation, featuring the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and soloists Mary Wilson, Samuel Cook and Joseph Parrish.
Darel Snodgrass talks with guest conductor Dr. Rebecca Lord about this monumental work, Handel's influence on Haydn, and its place in the choral repertoire.