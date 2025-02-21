© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Events at PRIZM Ensemble

By Darel Snodgrass
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST

PRIZM Ensemble has two upcoming events: a "PRIZM Connect Workshop" on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church and a Mahogany Chamber Series concert, "Dazzling Duos," at Crosstown Theater on Sunday, February 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with PRIZM Ensemble Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about these events: the Saturday workshop, aimed at middle and high school musicians interested in the workings of a chamber ensemble and featuring four prominent local flutists, including Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Principal Flute Shantanique Moore; and the Sunday concert, featuring the renowned pianist Nyaho/Garcia Duo, Memphis favorites Dr. Sabrina Hu, and pianist Dr. Cathal Breslin.

Event Details:

PRIZM Connect Workshop
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:00 p.m.
Location: Shady Grove Presbyterian Church (5530 Shady Grove Rd.)
Register for Event >
**For middle and high school students

Mahogany Chamber Series: Dazzling Duos
Date: Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave.)
Get Tickets >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPRIZM EnsembleShady Grove Presbyterian ChurchMahogany Chamber Music SeriesCrosstown TheatreMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass