Upcoming Events at PRIZM Ensemble

PRIZM Ensemble has two upcoming events: a "PRIZM Connect Workshop" on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church and a Mahogany Chamber Series concert, "Dazzling Duos," at Crosstown Theater on Sunday, February 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with PRIZM Ensemble Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about these events: the Saturday workshop, aimed at middle and high school musicians interested in the workings of a chamber ensemble and featuring four prominent local flutists, including Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Principal Flute Shantanique Moore; and the Sunday concert, featuring the renowned pianist Nyaho/Garcia Duo, Memphis favorites Dr. Sabrina Hu, and pianist Dr. Cathal Breslin.

Event Details:

PRIZM Connect Workshop

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:00 p.m.

Location: Shady Grove Presbyterian Church (5530 Shady Grove Rd.)

**For middle and high school students

Mahogany Chamber Series: Dazzling Duos

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m.

Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave.)

