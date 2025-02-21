Upcoming Events at PRIZM Ensemble
PRIZM Ensemble has two upcoming events: a "PRIZM Connect Workshop" on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church and a Mahogany Chamber Series concert, "Dazzling Duos," at Crosstown Theater on Sunday, February 23, at 2:30 p.m.
Darel Snodgrass talks with PRIZM Ensemble Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about these events: the Saturday workshop, aimed at middle and high school musicians interested in the workings of a chamber ensemble and featuring four prominent local flutists, including Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Principal Flute Shantanique Moore; and the Sunday concert, featuring the renowned pianist Nyaho/Garcia Duo, Memphis favorites Dr. Sabrina Hu, and pianist Dr. Cathal Breslin.
Event Details:
PRIZM Connect Workshop
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1:00 p.m.
Location: Shady Grove Presbyterian Church (5530 Shady Grove Rd.)
Register for Event >
**For middle and high school students
Mahogany Chamber Series: Dazzling Duos
Date: Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave.)
Get Tickets >