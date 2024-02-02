© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Upcoming Iris Collective Concerts | February 9th

Published February 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST

IRIS Collective has 2 events coming up on Friday, February 9th. The first is the regularly-scheduled Lunchbreak Concert at Germantown Community Theatre Love Songs Through the Ages, followed that evening at 7:00 p.m. by the rescheduled Small Business Series concert at Music Box Music School in Germantown, postponed by the winter storm.

Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Artist Fellow Otavio Manzano Kavakama, who performs in both concerts, about these two events, one featuring romantic music celebrating the upcoming Valentine's Day, and the other a collaboration with musicians and students from Music Box.

Events — Iris Collective

Checking on the Arts