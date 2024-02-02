Upcoming Iris Collective Concerts | February 9th
IRIS Collective has 2 events coming up on Friday, February 9th. The first is the regularly-scheduled Lunchbreak Concert at Germantown Community Theatre Love Songs Through the Ages, followed that evening at 7:00 p.m. by the rescheduled Small Business Series concert at Music Box Music School in Germantown, postponed by the winter storm.
Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Artist Fellow Otavio Manzano Kavakama, who performs in both concerts, about these two events, one featuring romantic music celebrating the upcoming Valentine's Day, and the other a collaboration with musicians and students from Music Box.