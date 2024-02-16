© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Orchestra Unplugged: The Crazy Journey of Mozart's Magic Flute

Published February 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

Opera Memphis teams up with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra for the next edition of The Orchestra Unplugged: The Crazy Journey of Mozart's Magic Flute on Thursday February 22nd at 7:30 at the Halloran Centre for Arts and Education in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty, who will be hosting this performance, about Mozart's beloved and enigmatic folk opera.

The Orchestra Unplugged: The Crazy Journey of Mozart’s Magic Flute - February 2024 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)

