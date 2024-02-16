The Orchestra Unplugged: The Crazy Journey of Mozart's Magic Flute
Opera Memphis teams up with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra for the next edition of The Orchestra Unplugged: The Crazy Journey of Mozart's Magic Flute on Thursday February 22nd at 7:30 at the Halloran Centre for Arts and Education in downtown Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty, who will be hosting this performance, about Mozart's beloved and enigmatic folk opera.
