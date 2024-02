Darel Snodgrass talks with founding violinist Serena Canin about the program, featuring 3 iconic works of the string quartet repertoire, as well as the genesis of the ensemble. The Brentano Quartet's performance will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM. Brentano Quartet concert page for 2/27/2024 Memphis concert in Harris Hall presented by Concerts International. (cimemphis.org)