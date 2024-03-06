Bright Lights Shine | Memphis Chamber Music Society
Kacky Walton talks with renowned Filipino American Pianist, Victor Asuncion, formerly on faculty at The University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music.
In addition to concertizing all over the world, he is also Founder, and Artistic and Board Director of FilAm Music Foundation, a non-profit foundation that is dedicated to promoting Filipino classical artists in the U. S.
He'll be performing a recital with FilAm violinist Dionmedes Saraza for The Memphis Chamber Music Society at David Lusk Gallery Sunday, March 10.