© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

La Divina: A Tribute to Maria Callas | Variations on a Theme

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 11, 2024 at 8:55 AM CDT

Opera Memphis presents the next in the Duncan Willilams Asset Management Variations on a Theme concert series La Divina: A Tribute to Maria Callas on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. in their new headquarters at 216 South Cooper St.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this intimate concert featuring 3 sopranos and a tenor singing selections from operas Callas made famous. The Saturday night performance will be broadcast live on WKNO FM at 7:30 pm.

Variations on a Theme (operamemphis.org)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera Memphis
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass