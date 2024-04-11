La Divina: A Tribute to Maria Callas | Variations on a Theme
Opera Memphis presents the next in the Duncan Willilams Asset Management Variations on a Theme concert series La Divina: A Tribute to Maria Callas on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. in their new headquarters at 216 South Cooper St.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this intimate concert featuring 3 sopranos and a tenor singing selections from operas Callas made famous. The Saturday night performance will be broadcast live on WKNO FM at 7:30 pm.