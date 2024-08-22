2024-25 Season | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis just announced its 2024-25 season, which includes Stravinsky's rarely produced "The Rake's Progress," a collaboration with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra featuring Mozart's "Requiem," the Opera America National Conference, and Bizet's iconic "Carmen" at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the exciting upcoming season, including live broadcasts of previews and performances on WKNO-FM.