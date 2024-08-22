© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
2024-25 Season | Opera Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Opera Memphis just announced its 2024-25 season, which includes Stravinsky's rarely produced "The Rake's Progress," a collaboration with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra featuring Mozart's "Requiem," the Opera America National Conference, and Bizet's iconic "Carmen" at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the exciting upcoming season, including live broadcasts of previews and performances on WKNO-FM.

2024-25 Season (operamemphis.org)

Darel Snodgrass
