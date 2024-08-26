© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

2024-25 Season | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:59 PM CDT

Memphis Symphony Orchestra's new season begins on Saturday, September 14, with Rachmaninoff and Copland. It features a guest appearance by the iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma and a collaboration with Opera Memphis for "Amadeus: The Music and the Myth."

Darel Snodgrass has an in-depth (and long) look at the new season with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody.

The Saturday evening Masterworks Series concerts will be broadcast live on WKNO 91.1, with repeat broadcasts of each Masterworks and Classic Accents Series Concert at noon the following Friday.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony OrchestraOpera MemphisMasterworks Series
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass