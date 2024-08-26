2024-25 Season | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Memphis Symphony Orchestra's new season begins on Saturday, September 14, with Rachmaninoff and Copland. It features a guest appearance by the iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma and a collaboration with Opera Memphis for "Amadeus: The Music and the Myth."
Darel Snodgrass has an in-depth (and long) look at the new season with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody.
The Saturday evening Masterworks Series concerts will be broadcast live on WKNO 91.1, with repeat broadcasts of each Masterworks and Classic Accents Series Concert at noon the following Friday.