Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Works from Mozart | Creative Aging

By Kacky Walton
Published October 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Mia Henley, Executive Director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Ned Canty, General Director of Opera Memphis.

Joined by a small ensemble from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO), Opera Memphis will provide a taste of its second annual Mozart-themed collaboration with the MSO, inspired by the music from the acclaimed movie Amadeus.

The performance, part of the famous Creative Aging Concert Series, will be held at Theatre Memphis on Wednesday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
