Works from Mozart | Creative Aging
Kacky Walton talks with Mia Henley, Executive Director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Ned Canty, General Director of Opera Memphis.
Joined by a small ensemble from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO), Opera Memphis will provide a taste of its second annual Mozart-themed collaboration with the MSO, inspired by the music from the acclaimed movie Amadeus.
The performance, part of the famous Creative Aging Concert Series, will be held at Theatre Memphis on Wednesday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m.