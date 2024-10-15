Amadeus: The Music and the Myth | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Opera Memphis join forces for a special one-night-only concert, “Amadeus: The Music and the Myth,” on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Robert Moody about this special event and Maestro Moody's personal connection to it. This performance will feature music from the movie "Amadeus," including the entire Mozart Requiem and the Memphis Symphony Chorus with soloists from Opera Memphis.
The concert will be broadcast live on WKNO 91.1, with a repeat broadcast the following Friday, October 25, at noon.