Transformations | Iris Collective

The concert features works by James Lee III and Alberto Ginastera, including Florence Price's moving "Adoration."

Middle and high school students in the area will perform alongside IRIS musicians, and Felix Mendelssohn's violin concerto will be performed with soloist Randall Goosby.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Randall Goosby about the concert, his time growing up in Memphis, his relationship with Itzhak Perlman, and his dedication to young people and composers of color.

Randall Goosby & Michael Stern — Iris Collective | Music Transforming Community