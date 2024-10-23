© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Transformations | Iris Collective

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT

Conductor Michael Stern returns to conduct Iris Collective musicians in the concert "Transformations" on Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center.

The concert features works by James Lee III and Alberto Ginastera, including Florence Price's moving "Adoration."

Middle and high school students in the area will perform alongside IRIS musicians, and Felix Mendelssohn's violin concerto will be performed with soloist Randall Goosby.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Randall Goosby about the concert, his time growing up in Memphis, his relationship with Itzhak Perlman, and his dedication to young people and composers of color.

Randall Goosby & Michael Stern — Iris Collective | Music Transforming Community

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
