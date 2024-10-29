Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival 2024 | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Kacky Walton spoke with Monica Sanchez of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group and Kathy Dumlao of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.
The two organizations are partnering to present this year’s Day of the Dead Festival on Saturday, November 2.
This free, family-friendly event will take place in the Brooks Museum's plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It will feature a costume parade, music and dance performances, food, art activities, and more.