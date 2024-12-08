¡Christmas Fiesta! | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and Opera Memphis join forces again to celebrate the holidays with ¡Christmas Fiesta! at the Dixon on Saturday, December 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event features performances from Opera Memphis and Cazateatro. Additionally, Dixon will present interactive arts programs.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Director of Education Margarito Sandino, Cazateatre Artistic Director Monica Sanchez, and Opera Memphis Music Director Jonathan King about this holiday tradition celebrating all the cultures of the Americas.

