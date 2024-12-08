© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

¡Christmas Fiesta! | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published December 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST

Dixon Gallery & Gardens, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, and Opera Memphis join forces again to celebrate the holidays with ¡Christmas Fiesta! at the Dixon on Saturday, December 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event features performances from Opera Memphis and Cazateatro. Additionally, Dixon will present interactive arts programs.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Director of Education Margarito Sandino, Cazateatre Artistic Director Monica Sanchez, and Opera Memphis Music Director Jonathan King about this holiday tradition celebrating all the cultures of the Americas.

Art Museum, Gardens, and Event Venue | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Checking on the Arts Dixon Gallery & GardensCazateatro Bilingual Theatre GroupOpera Memphis
Darel Snodgrass
