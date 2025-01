Opera Memphis's season continues with Bizet's masterpiece "Carmen," performed on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the group's first production of this iconic opera since 2007 and the universal appeal of Bizet's characters and music.