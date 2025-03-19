Chamber Music Season Continues with the Isidore Quartet

Concerts International continues its chamber music season with the Isidore Quartet on Tuesday, March 25. Additionally, they have added a new concert by the Frautschi, Nakamatsu, & Manasse Trio on Wednesday, April 30, replacing the weather-cancelled concert by the Goldmund Quartet.

Darel Snodgrass talks with newly returned Concerts International Artistic Director Julie Schap about the remainder of this season and a preview of next year's 53rd season, which features a new pre-concert discussion series, new concert days (including weekends), and new venues for Concerts International.

Performances Details:

Isadore Quartet

Date: Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music (3775 Central Ave)

Learn more about tickets >

Frautschi, Manasse, & Nakamatsu Trio

Date: Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Christian Brothers University Theater (650 East Parkway South)

Learn more about tickets >