Checking on the Arts
The Complete History of Opera: Part 1 | Variations on a Theme

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 23, 2025 at 10:33 AM CDT

Opera Memphis continues its Variations on a Theme performance series, presented by Duncan Williams Asset Management, with "The Complete History of Opera: Part 1" on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the challenges—and the fun—of distilling centuries of opera into one enlightening and entertaining show.

Concert Details:
Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Opera Memphis Headquarters (216 S Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
