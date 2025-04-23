The Complete History of Opera: Part 1 | Variations on a Theme
Opera Memphis continues its Variations on a Theme performance series, presented by Duncan Williams Asset Management, with "The Complete History of Opera: Part 1" on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the challenges—and the fun—of distilling centuries of opera into one enlightening and entertaining show.
Concert Details:
Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Opera Memphis Headquarters (216 S Cooper St)
