The Drop That Contained The Sea

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:13 PM CDT

Memphis Symphony Orchestra's (MSO) Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents series returns Sunday, May 4, with Christopher Tin's "The Drop That Contained the Sea."

The concert features the Memphis Symphony Chorus, White Station High School Choir, St. George's Independent School Choir, and several soloists.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this extraordinary ten-movement work, sung in ten different languages, which uses the metaphor of water to reflect the shared threads of human culture.

Sponsored by the MSO Circle of Friends, the event will also include the presentation of this year's Eddy Award, honoring an individual who has used the power of music to foster cultural awareness and promote intentional inclusion within the community.

Performance Details:
Date: Sunday, May 4
Time: 2:30 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Avenue)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
