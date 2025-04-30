Memphis Symphony Orchestra's (MSO) Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents series returns Sunday, May 4, with Christopher Tin's "The Drop That Contained the Sea."

The concert features the Memphis Symphony Chorus, White Station High School Choir, St. George's Independent School Choir, and several soloists.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this extraordinary ten-movement work, sung in ten different languages, which uses the metaphor of water to reflect the shared threads of human culture.

Sponsored by the MSO Circle of Friends, the event will also include the presentation of this year's Eddy Award, honoring an individual who has used the power of music to foster cultural awareness and promote intentional inclusion within the community.