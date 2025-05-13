2025 Opera America Conference

Kacky Walton spoke with Ned Canty, General Director and CEO of Opera Memphis, about the city’s role as host of the 2025 Opera Conference—the premier international gathering of opera leaders and producers from around the world.

This year’s conference invites participants to reimagine the future of opera—both as an art form and a business. Conversations will center on how opera companies can deepen their ties to the communities they serve and harness the art form’s potential as a force for local civic engagement.