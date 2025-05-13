© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
2025 Opera America Conference

By Kacky Walton
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Ned Canty, General Director and CEO of Opera Memphis, about the city’s role as host of the 2025 Opera Conference—the premier international gathering of opera leaders and producers from around the world.

This year’s conference invites participants to reimagine the future of opera—both as an art form and a business. Conversations will center on how opera companies can deepen their ties to the communities they serve and harness the art form’s potential as a force for local civic engagement.

Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, May 20 — Friday, May 23 (times vary)
Location: Opera Memphis (216 Cooper St)
Register Here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
