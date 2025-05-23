Spanish Cultural Series Concludes with Pedro Pastor
This spring, the Department of World Languages at the University of Memphis (UofM) has presented the Spanish Cultural Series—a concert series featuring acclaimed Spanish-speaking singer-songwriters from a variety of genres and generations.
The series concludes on Saturday, May 24, with Pedro Pastor, a rising voice in Spain’s contemporary music scene. His songs, deeply influenced by both Latin American and Spanish traditions, serve as lyrical tributes to themes of change and freedom.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 24
Time: 2:30 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)
