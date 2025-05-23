© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Spanish Cultural Series Concludes with Pedro Pastor

By Kacky Walton
Published May 23, 2025 at 10:36 AM CDT

This spring, the Department of World Languages at the University of Memphis (UofM) has presented the Spanish Cultural Series—a concert series featuring acclaimed Spanish-speaking singer-songwriters from a variety of genres and generations.

The series concludes on Saturday, May 24, with Pedro Pastor, a rising voice in Spain’s contemporary music scene. His songs, deeply influenced by both Latin American and Spanish traditions, serve as lyrical tributes to themes of change and freedom.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 24
Time: 2:30 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Brooks Museum of Art (1934 Poplar Ave)
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
