GPAC 2025-26 Season Launch

Summer activities and educational programs continue at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) as the venue prepares to launch a new season in September.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about the recently announced concert by Jeff Tweedy, the Memphis Symphony Big Band performance in the Grove, a new series with the IRIS Collective, and the season’s opening night featuring Sutton Foster.

Memphis Symphony Big Band:

Date: Saturday, September 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Grove at GPAC (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >

An Evening with Sutton Foster:

Date: Saturday, September 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >

Jeff Tweedy—Twilight Override:

Date: Wednesday, November 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)

Get ticket information >