Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

GPAC 2025-26 Season Launch

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Summer activities and educational programs continue at the Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) as the venue prepares to launch a new season in September.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with GPAC Director of Programming Emily Hefley about the recently announced concert by Jeff Tweedy, the Memphis Symphony Big Band performance in the Grove, a new series with the IRIS Collective, and the season’s opening night featuring Sutton Foster.

Memphis Symphony Big Band:
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Grove at GPAC (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

An Evening with Sutton Foster:
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 8:00 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Jeff Tweedy—Twilight Override:
Date: Wednesday, November 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Highland Capital Performance Hall (1801 Exeter Rd)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
