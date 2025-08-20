The new performance season at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center and the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music begins with "Opening Night at the Scheidt."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. Albert Nguyen, Associate Professor, Director of Bands, and immediate past Interim Director of the School of Music, about the upcoming season.

Highlights include performances from "University Opera," "Sound Fuzion," the "Wind Ensemble," "University Choirs," and many more ensembles—plus the introduction of a new season-ticket option.