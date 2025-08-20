© 2025 WKNO FM
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Opening Night at the Scheidt

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 20, 2025 at 9:05 AM CDT

The new performance season at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center and the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music begins with "Opening Night at the Scheidt."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. Albert Nguyen, Associate Professor, Director of Bands, and immediate past Interim Director of the School of Music, about the upcoming season.

Highlights include performances from "University Opera," "Sound Fuzion," the "Wind Ensemble," "University Choirs," and many more ensembles—plus the introduction of a new season-ticket option.

Opening Night at the Scheidt:
Date: Friday, September 12
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsScheidt Family Performing Arts CenterThe University of Memphis | Rudi E. Scheidt School of MusicUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass