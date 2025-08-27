Handorf Company Artist Program | Opera Memphis

For the past several years, the Handorf Company Artist Program at Opera Memphis has provided young, up-and-coming artists with the experience, training, and tools they need to prepare for a career in opera.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty, along with two of this year’s Handorf Company Artists—soprano Tina O’Malley and mezzo-soprano Perri di Christina—about the program and its impact.

