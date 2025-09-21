Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center Upcoming Performances

The Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis' (UofM) Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music launches a full season of performances, showcasing both School of Music ensembles and guest artists.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. Jacob Allen, Chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance and Interim Director of the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, about upcoming events over the next month — including concerts by the University’s vocal ensembles, Wind Ensemble, and Concert Band — as well as the School’s first-ever season ticket package.