Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center Upcoming Performances

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

The Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis' (UofM) Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music launches a full season of performances, showcasing both School of Music ensembles and guest artists.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dr. Jacob Allen, Chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance and Interim Director of the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, about upcoming events over the next month — including concerts by the University’s vocal ensembles, Wind Ensemble, and Concert Band — as well as the School’s first-ever season ticket package.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsScheidt Family Performing Arts CenterThe University of Memphis | Rudi E. Scheidt School of MusicUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass