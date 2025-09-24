© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Pure Prairie League | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:18 PM CDT
Laura Schneider Photo/Laura Schneider Photo

The performance season is in full swing at the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. Pure Prairie League takes the stage on Sunday, September 28, with tickets nearly sold out.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Buckman Executive Director Cindi Younker about a packed weekend that includes the opening of artist Savannah Jewell White’s exhibition, Opera Memphis’ "The Playground King" on Saturday morning, September 27, and a look ahead to the Soweto Gospel Choir on Saturday, October 18.

Event Details:
Pure Prairie League
Date: Tuesday, September 28
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
