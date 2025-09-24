Pure Prairie League | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

The performance season is in full swing at the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. Pure Prairie League takes the stage on Sunday, September 28, with tickets nearly sold out.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Buckman Executive Director Cindi Younker about a packed weekend that includes the opening of artist Savannah Jewell White’s exhibition, Opera Memphis’ "The Playground King" on Saturday morning, September 27, and a look ahead to the Soweto Gospel Choir on Saturday, October 18.