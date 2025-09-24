© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Trump Changes His Mind on Ukraine

Published September 24, 2025 at 5:02 PM CDT

President Trump now says Ukraine is in a position to win back land taken by Russia, calling Russia a "paper tiger." Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh joins us to discuss what Trump's new position means for Ukraine and Europe.

Then, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) explains why expiring health care tax credits are the main sticking point in negotiations to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

And, one year since Hurricane Helene devastated the southeast, we look at how Appalachia is recovering, healing and learning after Helene brought extreme landslides and flooding to the area, with Grist reporter Katie Myers.

