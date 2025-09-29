Go for Baroque | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)’s Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents concert series opens at Crosstown Theatre and later continues at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.

The program, "Go for Baroque," pairs original Baroque masterpieces by Bach and Corelli with 20th-century reimaginings by Stravinsky and Respighi.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with guest conductor Anne Harrigan, Music Director of the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra and the Billings Symphony, about bridging these two distinct yet connected musical eras.