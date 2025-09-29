© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Go for Baroque | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:38 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)’s Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents concert series opens at Crosstown Theatre and later continues at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.

The program, "Go for Baroque," pairs original Baroque masterpieces by Bach and Corelli with 20th-century reimaginings by Stravinsky and Respighi.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with guest conductor Anne Harrigan, Music Director of the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra and the Billings Symphony, about bridging these two distinct yet connected musical eras.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 3 — Sunday, October 5 (times vary)
Location #1: Crosstown Theatre (1350 Concourse Ave)
Location #2: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information: Friday | Sunday

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Crosstown TheatreScheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass