Concerts International Kicks Off Season 53
Concerts International opens its 53rd season of chamber music with fresh performance nights, new venues, and a renewed commitment to diversity in programming and ensembles.
Darel Snodgrass talks with returning Artistic Director Julie Schap about this year’s impressive lineup, featuring "Bridget Kibbey & Chad Hoopes," "Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang with the Renaissance Quartet," "Jason Vieaux & Gary Schocker," the "Goldmund Quartet" performing on a matched set of Stradivari instruments, and a season finale with the "Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Wind Quintet."
All performances take place and start at
Harris Concert Hall @ University of Memphis' Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music
(3775 Central Ave)
7:00 PM
Bridget Kibbe & Chad Hoopes:
Date: Friday, November 14
Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang with the Renaissance Quartet:
Date: Thursday, December 11
Jason Vieaux & Gary Schocker:
Date: Friday, February 13, 2026
Goldmund Quartet:
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Wind Quintet:
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
