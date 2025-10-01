Concerts International Kicks Off Season 53

Concerts International opens its 53rd season of chamber music with fresh performance nights, new venues, and a renewed commitment to diversity in programming and ensembles.

Darel Snodgrass talks with returning Artistic Director Julie Schap about this year’s impressive lineup, featuring "Bridget Kibbey & Chad Hoopes," "Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang with the Renaissance Quartet," "Jason Vieaux & Gary Schocker," the "Goldmund Quartet" performing on a matched set of Stradivari instruments, and a season finale with the "Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Wind Quintet."

All performances take place and start at

Harris Concert Hall @ University of Memphis' Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music

(3775 Central Ave)

7:00 PM

Bridget Kibbe & Chad Hoopes:

Date: Friday, November 14

Randall Goosby & Zhu Wang with the Renaissance Quartet:

Date: Thursday, December 11

Jason Vieaux & Gary Schocker:

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026

Goldmund Quartet:

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Wind Quintet:

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

